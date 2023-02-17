Opera Wyoming Hosting ‘Saturday Soiree’ to Celebrate 5th Birthday

On Saturday, Opera Wyoming is hosting a 'Saturday Soiree' to celebrate the organization's fifth birthday!

Opera Wyoming has been a fixture of Casper for half a decade and, in recent months, it's been putting on more and more variety-type shows.

That's what will happen on Saturday, as Opera Wyoming returns to The Lyric in Downtown Casper to present their Soiree, featuring "an evening of song and celebration."

New and familiar faces alike will be on display Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be music, magic, singing, dancing, and so much more.

Casper is full of incredible artists - from singers, to dancers, burlesque performers, magicians, comedians and more. And Opera Wyoming has provided a space for all of them.

According to their website, Opera Wyoming exists "to enhance the cultural landscape of Wyoming. We are doing this by producing high-quality productions throughout the state; whether through pop-up appearances at public events or our fully staged productions."

Recently, Opera Wyoming produced the Tony Award-winning rock opera, Rent, written by Jonathan Larson. They will also be producing La Boheme and the Sound of Music in the coming months.

Throughout its five years, Opera Wyoming has proven itself to be a safe haven for performers; those who have spent years honing their craft, and those who are new to the scene. Part of the point of these pop-up soirees is to allow performers the chance to do their thing in front of an audience.

"We received so much positive feedback from past soirees and we're so happy to bring them back," said Daniel Quintana, the Artistic Director for Opera Wyoming. "We're all about creating performing opportunities for local artists and the soirees provide a place to perform established and new material. We'll be hosting these every 3rd Saturday of the month at The Lyric. This month is special since it's our 5th birthday. It's a nice, laid back hour to hour and fifteen minute variety show."

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are extremely appreciated. If you're looking for a way to spend Saturday night while also supporting the arts in Casper, this is a great way to do it.