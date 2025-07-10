Shawn Richard Flett, 38, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 34 months with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2024, the Casper Police Department was called to a domestic disturbance involving Flett.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Flett had a firearm hidden in his apartment and that he was a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Flett admitted that the firearm was given to him to settle a debt.

The Casper Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer prosecuted the case. A complaint was filed on Feb. 4, and Flett waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the indictment on April 15. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence in Casper on July 8.

