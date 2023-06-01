Flood Watch in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon in Central-Wyoming

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon.

Excessive rainfall could potentially lead to flash flooding in Casper Mountain and the lower elevations of Natrona County.



IMPACTS

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The main threat will come from localized heavy rain.

Generally, total amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible today through Saturday evening. Locally higher amounts are likely with heavy rain.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The Red Cross says that flash floods can be sudden and violent. You may have little to no warning. If there is an immenent threat of flash flooding, make a safety plan:

Designate a place on higher ground that you can get to quickly. Plan to move to higher ground before flooding begins.

