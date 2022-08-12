Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday

Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm.

She's not done.

The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday.

With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to Utah with the major exceptions being Carbon County and the Bighorn Basin, according to the Weather Service on Friday. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

Likewise, heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are forecast through Sunday evening for the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Green Mountains, the Rattlesnake Range, Lander foothills, Upper Wind River Basin and the Wind River Basin.

Flooding can be dangerous, so the Weather Service offered the following precautions:

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

