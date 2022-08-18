16 dead, 18 missing in flash flood in western China
Chinese state media say 16 people have died and 18 others remain missing after a flash flood in western China. State broadcaster CCTV says a sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river. The flash flood affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses. Emergency authorities described it as a “mountain torrent” disaster in Datong county. China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. State media have described the heat and drought as the worst since record keeping started 60 years ago.
