Photos from the Marina Fourth of July Bash at Alcova Lake

Photos from the Marina Fourth of July Bash at Alcova Lake

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

There was quite a turnout for the live music and food preceding fireworks at the Marina on Alcova Lake.
Live music was provided by the Gaslight and Farrell Anglers.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
loading...

Earlier in the day the Brother Bandit band played, followed by Kings of November.

loading...

People sat on the grass and cheered for the band.

loading...

Cornhole was a big hit with the younger crowd.

loading...
Get our free mobile app
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...

There were long lines for ice cream inside the Marina.

loading...

 

loading...
loading...
loading...

Viewers enjoyed a peachy sunset.

loading...
loading...
loading...

Photography Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper

Filed Under: Alcova Lake, fourth of july, Gaslight Social, Marina
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Back To Top