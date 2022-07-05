There was quite a turnout for the live music and food preceding fireworks at the Marina on Alcova Lake.

Live music was provided by the Gaslight and Farrell Anglers.

Earlier in the day the Brother Bandit band played, followed by Kings of November.

People sat on the grass and cheered for the band.

Cornhole was a big hit with the younger crowd.

There were long lines for ice cream inside the Marina.

Viewers enjoyed a peachy sunset.

Photography Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media