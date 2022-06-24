First Responders Rescue Hikers Lost on Casper Mountain

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Casper Mountain Fire District responded to a Search and Rescue call on Thursday regarding two hikers who got lost on Casper Mountain.

That's according to a press release from Natrona County Emergency Management, who wrote that in the late afternoon hours of June 23, NCSO deputies, Emergency Management personnel, and the Casper Mountain Fire District responded to a call.

The release stated that those agencies "responded to a Search and Rescue call for two individuals who originally set out on a hike together in the area of Archery Range Park on Casper Mountain. The reporting party stated they became separated from each other and lost on Casper Mountain."

According to the release, the two individuals were successfully located and neither had any injuries. First responders assisted the two back to their vehicles. It was noted that both individuals were able to be located with help from their cell phones.

"We would like to remind our residents and our visitors who recreate in our beautiful outdoor areas that although an area is initially easily accessible, it might not always be easy to navigate or traverse as you continue on," the release stated.

Using this most recent situation as an example, Natrona County Emergency Management took the opportunity to offer explorers a bit of advice.

Plan ahead to ensure you are prepared for your outdoor activities, as well as emergencies.

Bring an excess of water, dress appropriately with proper footwear and plan for changing weather, carry your cell phone and ensure it has a full battery before setting out.

Download BackCountrySOS, a simple-to-use smartphone app that allows you to quickly get your status and location information to emergency personnel.

With spotty cellular service on Casper Mountain, consider adding a radio to your recreation bag and utilize Be 307 Aware by turning your radio to Channel 3, Code 07 to directly communicate with first responders.

by turning your radio to Channel 3, Code 07 to directly communicate with first responders. Familiarize yourself with the area you are recreating in, and the dangers that could potentially present themselves.

Do not be fooled by what you can see from where you parked, the difficulties can and do change in many of our areas.

“We would like to thank our Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies, our dedicated Search and Rescue Volunteers, and the great volunteers from the Casper Mountain Fire Department,” said Michael Cavalier, Natrona County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator. “Their willingness to serve this way is a testament to our wonderful Natrona County community!”