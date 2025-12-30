The U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised Tuesday to side with a faith-based pregnancy center that says a state investigation violated its First Amendment rights — a case being closely watched by abortion opponents and free-speech advocates, including Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

At issue is whether First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a Christian nonprofit based in New Jersey, should be allowed to challenge a state subpoena in federal court before being forced to turn over donor information. The subpoena was issued by New Jersey’s Democratic attorney general as part of an investigation into whether the center misled women about abortion services.

Crisis pregnancy centers — which oppose abortion and typically offer counseling, ultrasounds and parenting support — have expanded nationwide since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Republican-led states, including Wyoming, have enacted strict abortion laws since that decision, and many conservative lawmakers have voiced concern that Democratic-controlled states are using consumer protection laws to target pro-life groups.

Lummis, a strong supporter of abortion restrictions and free-speech protections, has repeatedly warned against what she views as government overreach aimed at silencing religious and conservative organizations.

“First Choice was unfairly targeted for defending the unborn with an outrageous subpoena, demanding a list of their donors and private records, or risk judicial sanctions,” said Lummis. “This is not just an infringement of constitutional rights, this is an unmistakable assault on life. I am proud to join my colleagues in defending First Choice’s sacred mission to protect mothers and unborn children.”

During oral arguments, several justices — both conservative and liberal — expressed skepticism that the subpoena would not chill free speech. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether potential donors would be discouraged from supporting the organization if their personal information could be disclosed. Justice Elena Kagan echoed that concern, suggesting that assurances from the state would do little to calm donors’ fears.

New Jersey argued that the information would only be used to determine whether donors themselves had been misled and said no records would be produced without a court order. State attorneys also warned that allowing early federal court challenges could flood courts with lawsuits from businesses seeking to block subpoenas.

First Choice countered that waiting until enforcement would come too late to prevent harm, arguing that the mere threat of disclosure could deter donors. The American Civil Liberties Union sided with the group on that narrow point, agreeing that donor disclosures can have a chilling effect on speech regardless of ideology.

An attorney for the Trump administration, which filed a brief supporting First Choice, argued that a ruling in favor of the group would apply only in limited First Amendment cases, not to routine business subpoenas.

For lawmakers like Lummis, the case underscores broader concerns about how states regulate politically and religiously motivated organizations — an issue that resonates strongly in Wyoming, where skepticism of federal and state power runs deep.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming months.