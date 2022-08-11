Fireworks Caused Fire in Wolf Creek Subdivision

Fireworks are illegal in Natrona County.

Get our free mobile app

They're illegal on the 4th of July and they're illegal at any other point of the year.

Still, Casper Fire-EMS reported that it was, in fact, fireworks that caused the fire in the area of Puma Drive near the Wolf Creek subdivision on Wednesday night.

That's according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "Last night's wildland fire off of Puma Drive was an amazing display of interagency cooperation."

The release stated that the cause and origin of the fire, as determined by the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Taskforce, was fireworks.

"Casper Fire-EMS would like to remind the community that it is not legal to use fireworks in Natrona County," the release stated. "With the lack of precipitation and increased temperatures over the last few months, we have risen to an extreme level of fire danger. We encourage citizens to enjoy the outdoors and recreate, but to exercise caution when using any and all heating elements around dry vegetation."

The release also noted that Casper Fire-EMS was "grateful to have such good working relationships with our surrounding agencies."

Casper Fire-EMS thanked the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Bureau of Land Management, the Evansville Fire Department, the Mills Fire Department the Bar Nunn Fire Department, Casper Public Safety Tele-Communicators, the Casper Police Department, the Mills Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

