Fire South of Rock Springs Now at 7,000+ Acres

More firefighters continue to arrive on a wildfire burning roughly 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Utah and Wyoming.

As of noon Thursday, 217 firefighters are battling the Richard Mountain Fire, which has grown to 7,064 acres.

BLM Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert said that "decent weather" has given firefighters an advantage in working the fire.

The fire is burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass and brush on steep terrain.

The Bureau of Land Management says Thursday is a "critical day" for crews as weather conditions could mean fire behavior increases quickly.

The fire is 0% contained. It began at roughly 2 p.m. on Monday.