Fire in Sheridan County Grows to 25,000 Acres

A wildfire burning on the Wyoming-Montana border has exploded in size since Monday evening.

Monday afternoon, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said the Waddle Creek fire in Sheridan County was at 500 to 700 acres in size.

Less than 24 hours later, the agency is reporting the fire at 25,000 acres.

It's unclear what level of containment — if any — firefighters have gained on the fire.

The fire was discovered at 5:11 p.m. on Monday. It's currently burning in short grass.