The DEA just wrapped a month-long fentanyl crackdown across the Rocky Mountain West, and the numbers are big.

Between Jan. 12 and Feb. 10, agents in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana seized nearly 17 kilograms of fentanyl powder and more than 193,000 pills. By the agency’s math, that’s about 920,000 potentially lethal doses that won’t make it to the street.

They also made 62 arrests, took 57 guns, and grabbed more than $5.5 million in cash.

“Fentanyl continues to be the number one drug threat the United States has ever faced,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division head David Olesky, framing the operation as part of an ongoing, daily fight.

Zoom out, and the scope gets even bigger. Nationwide, the same operation pulled in more than 4.7 million fentanyl pills and nearly 2,400 pounds of powder in just 30 days. That’s more than 57 million possible fatal doses, according to the DEA.

Seizures across the Rocky Mountain region have been climbing fast. In 2025 alone, agents confiscated nearly 8.7 million fentanyl pills, plus more than 3,000 pounds of meth. Just two years earlier, in 2023, 3.6 million pills was considered a record.

Wyoming, meanwhile, saw a 264% jump in fentanyl seizures in 2025.

Still, a recent analysis from K2 Radio points out that Wyoming’s actual numbers are still tiny compared to the rest of the Rocky Mountain region's. In 2025, federal agents seized just 5,000 fentanyl pills in the entire state. That’s less than a tenth of a percent of the regional total.

So what’s going on?

One possibility is that Wyoming simply isn’t a major fentanyl market. Another is that it is, but the drugs move differently here. Smaller shipments. Faster routes. Less visibility. Harder to catch.

Seizure data can show where law enforcement is finding drugs. It doesn’t always show where the drugs are.

And while the numbers can feel abstract, the stakes aren’t. Fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths across the country, including in rural states where access to treatment and emergency care can be limited.

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole didn’t mince words, calling the crisis the result of cartel operations that function like global corporations, built to scale addiction and profit from it.

His message was simple: enforcement matters, but it’s not enough.

“Drug seizures strike directly at cartel profits,” Cole said. “But we also have to reach into our communities and share the truth. One pill can kill.”

That’s the tension underneath all of this.

The DEA is seizing more fentanyl than ever. At the same time, more fentanyl than ever seems to still be out there.