Federal cuts nix city’s ‘Branch Across Casper’ grant

CASPER, Wyo. — In the name of federal government efficiency, the grant that funded the “Branch Across Casper” program has been terminated. City officials announced on Wednesday that all project work has ceased.

Local urban forestry professionals developed Branch Across Casper to address the health of the city’s urban forest in neighborhoods where work qualified under the grant.

“A healthy tree canopy contributes to improved water and air quality, mitigates urban heat islands, increases property values, and beautifies communities,” Casper parks supervisor Katy Hallock said. “We were incredibly excited for how this program could aid us in our work to improve the health of trees in Casper.”

According to Hallock, the urban forest in Casper covers only 3.64% of the city, and private property trees are critical to Casper’s 83,000-tree canopy.

Funding for this initiative was provided through a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation as a partner of the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service from the Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry Program.

On Feb. 20, city staff received notice from the Arbor Day Foundation that stated, “The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has sent the Arbor Day Foundation a Termination Notice for Agreement No. 24-CA-11132544-015 for the project titled, National Pass-through Partnership for Strategic Urban Forestry Investment in Disadvantaged Communities – Inflation Reduction Act.”

The termination notice was said to be effective immediately and included a directive to cease all activity on grant-funded initiatives and to begin the grant closeout process.

In January, the City of Casper received over 200 applications for tree pruning, planting and removal on private properties within the designated grant area.

“Regrettably, due to the defunding of this federal program, we are unable to provide these services to any of our applicants at this time,” Hallock added. “We are discontinuing current work on the Branch Across Casper as directed, and we share in the deep disappointment felt by our community regarding this news.”

The City of Casper is actively seeking alternative funding sources to support the necessary efforts to address Casper’s tree canopy.

