Fatal crash reported on Highway 220 near Bessemer Bend

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 220 between Casper and Alcova on Saturday night, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. According to the report, the passenger vehicle was headed west near mile post 99 around 11:38 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The report indicates the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the road to the right before overcorrecting, causing their Infiniti FX45 to enter a passenger-side-leaning slide across the centerline. The driver overcorrected and slid two more times before the car went off the road to the right and rolled at least three times down an embankment, according to the report.

The driver, identified as 43 year-old Serena Romero, was the only one involved. A seat belt was not in use and speed and driver inattention are listed possible contributing factors in the report.

The WHP notes this is the 14th state highway fatality in 2025. The count to date compared to previous years is follows:

11 in 2024

30 in 2023

12 in 2022

12 in 2021

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. The agency advises that information may be subject to change.

