Explosion Reported in Paradise Valley; One Injured

At least one person was taken to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday night after an explosion in Paradise Valley, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

At 11:23 p.m., the Casper Public Communications Center received numerous calls reporting an explosion in or near a residence in the 3400 block of Trappers Trail.

Multiple agencies interviewed witnesses at the scene.

The Casper Police Department will give more information in a full press release later today.

