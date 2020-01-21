Embezzlement Investigation Ongoing in Green River Government

Sweetwater County detectives were in Green River on Tuesday to serve two search warrants granted in an ongoing embezzlement investigation.

In a statement, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said detectives went to the Green River City Hall and Green River Fire Department to serve the warrants around 9 a.m. The warrants were for possible financial records in the case.

The investigation involves at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department, the sheriff's office said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the alleged suspect or suspects were not identified Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Hall said she could not provide additional information, citing the active investigation.

The sheriff's office said further details would be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Hall at 307-922-5331.