Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Vehicles June 6, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will hold a vehicle auction on June 6 in Rock Springs.
Bids on some vehicles will start at $100.
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the auction will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
The post explains the source for the cars being auctioned
Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law.
As such, we have no history on any these vehicles and most those those auctioned have no keys. All vehicles auctioned as-is, with no warranties expressed or implied. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids.
Pickup for auctioned vehicles is by Fri., June 9, 2023 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; cash-only payment.
The following cars are up for auction:
2014 Freightliner Sprint (starting bid of $100);
- 1981 GMC Bluebird [bus] (starting bid of $100); and,
- 2002 Honda Civic (starting bid of $216).
