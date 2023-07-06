Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off abandoned and court-forfeited cars on Tuesday, July 11.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Cars slated for auction include the following:

- 2007 Dodge Caliber (starting bid of $100)

- 2018 Chevrolet Traverse (starting bid of $100)

- 2005 Chevrolet Impala (starting bid of $108)

According to the post:

''Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law. As such, we have no history on any of these vehicles and most of those auctioned have no keys. All vehicles auctioned as-is, with no warranties expressed or implied. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids.''

The auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the sheriff's office , located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Gates will open at 9:30 and bidding will start at 10 a.m.

The post says Pickup for auctioned vehicles is by Fri., July 14, 2023, during normal business hours. Only cash payments will be accepted.