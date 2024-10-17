Elk Fire sees minimal growth; evac levels regressed as snow is expected to come

DAYTON, Wyo. — New updates from the Bighorn National Forest Facebook page report that the Elk Fire is currently experiencing substantially less growth than previous days and weeks thanks to southeasterly winds. This comes in parallel to expected snowfall on Friday.

Since the Elk Fire ignited as the result of a stray bolt of lightning Sept. 27, the fire has topped out at nearly 100,000 acres. Nearly 4,000 of those acres came from growth in just the last few days.

Elk Fire progression map for Oct. 17, 2024 (Bighorn National Forest Facebook). Currently, according to the National Forest, the fire is 28% contained and is attended to by 908 total personnel in 18 crews. Also employed are 13 aircraft, 60 engines, seven dozers, 19 water tenders, eight skidders, five masticators, five feller bunchers, four processors and three chippers.

The most recent containment efforts focused on the growth experienced on the fire’s western edge. In the Broderick Flat area, aircraft worked over night to dump retardant on the vulnerable area. Crews were also reportedly prepared to do some on-the-ground work, but fire behavior shifted and eliminated the need near Pass Creek Road to the fire’s northwest.

Fire activity didn’t stray very far south overnight and stayed north of Rapid Creek, which is near the Red Grade Trails complex. A fire did, however, spring up overnight in the Big Goose Creek area, notable for its role in water treatment for Sheridan County, but was put out at just two and a half acres.

Seasonable weather to arrive

After a long couple of weeks, fortunate weather seems to be arriving and will shift the tide in this fight between man and nature. Previous reports that precipitation appears to be coming stays true and the Bighorn National Forest expects between 0.6 and 1.1 inches of snow across the fire’s perimeter. In areas exceeding 7,000 feet in elevation, up to 12 inches of now may fall.

The forest reports that no growth beyond the fire’s current perimeter is expected currently. Continued smoldering and smoke should still be expected, however.

Meanwhile, Sheridan County has also updated its evacuation orders. All areas south of PK Lane and west of the community of Beckton, as well as areas around Big Goose Road and Rapid Creek road up to the fire’s perimeter, are now back to the ‘set’ stage. The Eatons Ranch headquarters near Wolf are in the same position.

Other areas near Big Farm Road, Brinton Road, Kemp Creek, the community of Story and the town of Dayton are removed from any evacuation status now. Sheridan County residents near affected areas should stay up to date with the county sheriff’s office’s Facebook page to ensure they know the evacuation orders for their residence.

For more updates as they come, see the Bighorn National Forest’s Facebook page.