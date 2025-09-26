“Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!’” is the first offering for the 2025-2026 theater season at Casper College. The musical will be performed Oct. 2-4 and 9-11 on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage.

“Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!” is a wild, wacky, and fun Theater for Young Audiences production perfect for Casper’s youngest theatergoers and their families.

According to Joel Shura, the play is based on Mo Willems’ award-winning book series and follows Gerald and Piggie, as well as the Squirrelles, through their most famous stories.

Shura directs the production, which features catchy songs, colorful characters, lots of dancing, and a funny script that serves as a perfect introduction to live theater for young people.

“Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!’” is suitable for everyone 4 years old and older. With its short, high-energy running time, this musical is perfect for families with children aged 4 and up. This rollicking children’s musical explores the themes of friendship, imagination, and the joy of play.

Tickets for “Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!’” are on sale online, at the box office, or by phone at 307-268-2500.

The play begins at 7 p.m. Two matinees are scheduled for Oct. 4 and 11 at 2 p.m.

The box office is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students aged 4 to 18. Evening performances begin at 7.

The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College Campus.

