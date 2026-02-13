While some states have legalized or decriminalized marijuana, Wyoming remains one of the strictest in the country when it comes to cannabis possession. Recreational marijuana is illegal, and even small amounts can carry criminal penalties. The stakes are even higher inside a national park.

A Texas man who was pulled over for speeding has been sentenced to federal prison after rangers found marijuana, fireworks and a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

Ricardo Ballard, 52, of El Paso, was sentenced to 20 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down the sentence Feb. 3. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney .

According to court documents, a National Park Service ranger stopped Ballard on Oct. 27, 2024, after clocking him driving 75 mph in a 45-mph zone inside the park. During the traffic stop, the ranger reported smelling burnt marijuana. Ballard initially denied having drugs or weapons in the vehicle but later admitted to having rolled marijuana joints.

A subsequent search turned up an unsealed bag of marijuana, three boxes of fireworks and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol tucked into the back pocket of the passenger seat.

Ballard was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. In that earlier case, he was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Because the park is federal land, federal law applies. Marijuana remains fully illegal within park boundaries, and violations can result in federal charges, and in this case they did. Additionally, the presence of fireworks in a national park — where fire danger is a constant concern — brings further scrutiny.

