Eight Casper College Employees Recognized for 2024-2025 Year-End Honors

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Eight Casper College employees were recognized with 2024-2025 year-end honors during the college’s annual retirement and recognition reception.

Mary O’Connor, the Casper College Recruitment and Retention and Student Success administrative assistant, was recognized with the Robert O. Durst Classified Staff Award. The award is designed to recognize a classified staff member who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions. Other nominees for the award included Omar Bermejo, library specialist; Melanie Dawson, human resources specialist; Debra Kuhn, testing center coordinator; Joe Robinson, custodian; and Leo Scott, administrative assistant.

The Outstanding Administrator was Dannielle Anderson, Successful Transition and Academic Retention — STAR coordinator. The award was designed to identify an administrator who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions. Other nominees for the award included David Siemens, director of the Casper College Digital Learning Center; Anna Miller, scholarship coordinator; and Erin Ford, director of counseling.

The Judith Bailey Scully Award recipient was Cassady Hoff, certified occupational therapy director. Established by Casper College Alumnus Marlan O. Scully in honor of his wife Judith, the award honors faculty who demonstrate academic excellence as characterized by Judith’s outstanding accomplishments as a Casper College and University of Wyoming student.

The Shanklin Award is named for longtime Casper College Emeritus psychology instructor Garth Shanklin. The award promotes recognition of a full-time Casper College teaching faculty member who displays exceptional commitment to teaching and has made significant collegial contributions to the college. The Shanklin Faculty Leadership Excellence Award winner was Heather Lloyd, criminal justice instructor.

Brandi Atnip, biology instructor, was recognized with the Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award. To be chosen for the award, the recipient must possess the qualities of an outstanding educator, document participation in professional organizations and/or activities, and take an active role in the community and/or out-of-school cultural activities.

Valerie Innella Maiers, visual arts instructor and Nathan Blank, political science instructor, were named the Phi Theta Kappa Terrific Learning Coach of the Semester, Innella Maiers for the fall and Blank for the spring. The award recognizes the instructors who have made a difference in Casper College students’ educational careers.

Finally, the Kim Byrd Service to Students Award went to Linda Toohey, vice president for student services at Casper College. The Casper College Student Senate created the monthly Service to Students Award to honor the outstanding work Casper College nonfaculty employees do to support students and help them succeed. The student senate chooses a yearly winner from that list of monthly winners.

