Calling All Snow Bunnies: Last Day to Ski at Hogadon is Easter Sunday

"Celebrate Easter and the last day of the ski season with Easter Brunch at Hogadon Basin Lodge atop Casper Mountain" reads an event announcement from the Ford Wyoming Center.

The final day will be Sunday, April 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The brunch menu is an omelette station, scrambled eggs, house potatoes, potatoes O'Brien, biscuits & gravy, breakfast sausage, bacon, pancakes, muffins, yogurt, fresh fruit and juice.

Reservations are not required, but family seating is not guaranteed as it is the last day of the ski season and the area will be open to all.

