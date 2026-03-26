For many families, filling Easter baskets has always been a simple tradition — a few favorite candies, some plastic eggs, maybe a chocolate bunny tucked into the grass. But this year, parents may notice something different at the checkout line.

The basket costs more. And somehow, it feels lighter.

A new analysis shows that since 2020, prices for popular Easter candies have jumped 67%, while shoppers have only increased their holiday candy budgets by about 15%, according to the National Retail Federation.

That gap means families spending the same amount of money today are bringing home significantly less candy than they did just a few years ago.

Same Budget, Less Candy

Take a typical family of four — maybe shopping in Casper, Rock Springs, or a smaller Wyoming town. In 2020, spending about $93 on Easter candy filled the baskets comfortably. Today, that same $93 buys roughly 40% less candy by weight.

To match what they bought back then, families would need to spend closer to $155.

17th January 1936: Women icing fancy designs on finished Easter eggs at a Bedford factory. (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images) 17th January 1936: Women icing fancy designs on finished Easter eggs at a Bedford factory. (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images) loading...

It didn’t happen overnight. Prices crept up slowly — a few cents here, a dollar there — the kind of increases easy to overlook when juggling groceries, gas, and everything else.

“It’s the classic boiling frog scenario,” said analyst Sam Bourgi. “Each increase feels manageable. But over time, those small changes add up to a big loss in purchasing power.”

Familiar Treats, Bigger Price Tags

The price hikes are showing up in the same candies Wyoming kids have been finding in their baskets for years, including:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Cadbury Creme Eggs

One of the biggest jumps came from Hershey’s milk chocolate. The same size bar that cost $3.99 in 2020 now runs about $8.29 — more than double the price.

Some changes are harder to spot. In 2022, Cadbury Mini Eggs quietly shrank from a 10-ounce bag to 9 ounces without lowering the price — meaning shoppers paid the same for less candy.

A Familiar Tradition Gets Pricier

For families already watching grocery bills, the rising cost of seasonal treats can feel like one more pinch point.

In Wyoming, where many households budget carefully and drive farther for shopping trips, those small price increases can add up quickly — especially during holidays.

And while Easter candy might seem like a small expense compared to housing or fuel, experts say it reflects a bigger trend happening across everyday purchases.

Small increases, repeated year after year, are reshaping what traditions cost — not with one big shock, but with gradual changes that quietly stretch family budgets.

This Easter, many parents will still fill the baskets. They’ll just do it with a little more math — and maybe a few fewer pieces of candy.

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