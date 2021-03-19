During Murder Trial, Casper Police Officers Describe Crime Scene

Two Casper Police officers on Friday described the damage done to a vehicle after a man allegedly ran over a woman with it, killing her.

They also described marks from the woman's feet where Jerald Thomas Fallon allegedly dragged the woman's body to his vehicle before loading her into the front passenger's seat.

Fallon is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the case dating back to last February. Though second-degree murder typically carries with it a sentence of 20 years to life behind bars, Fallon is facing a habitual criminal enhancement, meaning he could receive a mandatory life sentence.

Get our free mobile app

Fallon is accused of traveling 38 to 42 mph when he intentionally backed into Kelly Black. Black died later that night at Wyoming Medical Center.

Casper Police Officers Gabriel Webb and Keri Patrick recalled responding to the scene during their testimony Friday morning. Both officers specialize in collecting and preserving evidence.

During Webb's testimony, Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen showed pictures of the Nissan Armada that Fallon allegedly used to run over Black. The images showed fresh dents in the vehicle on the rear passenger side along with a destroyed rear passenger taillight.

Other images showed blood in the front passenger seat.

Patrick testified that she was called to the US 20-26 bypass just outside of Casper. There, near where the roadway passes under Interstate 25, investigators observed pieces from what was apparently a broken taillight. One of the pieces contained the Nissan logo.

As Patrick testified, Itzen showed images depicting what appeared to be two drag marks left from Fallon carrying the woman back to a vehicle. They stop right at a set of tire tracks.

Patrick said officers also found articles of women's clothing, including a jacket and high-heeled boots left at the scene.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29 after a man said he saw another man (later identified as Fallon) drag a woman (later identified as Black) to a vehicle and "throw her into the vehicle."

The caller also told police he wasn't sure if Black was alive, the affidavit states.

Court documents say the caller followed the Nissan Armada to the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn in the 1100 block of North Poplar Street. As law enforcement officers began arriving at the hotel, the caller watched Fallon run away, the affidavit says.

Officers found Black unresponsive in the passenger seat of the Armada. She was taken to Wyoming Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m., the affidavit states.

Through the ensuing investigation, law enforcement learned that a company Christmas party was being hosted at the Hilton. Investigators further learned that Black seemed as she was extremely intoxicated and that apparently upset Fallon. Witnesses also told law enforcement that Fallon was "manhandling" Black and dragging her out of the party in a way that made it difficult for her to keep up with him.

The affidavit says Black's daughter told investigators in a follow-up interview that Fallon called her and said, "I just hit your mom," "you need to come here now" and "I'm not going back to prison" before ending the phone call.

The trial is expected to last into next week.