Judge Denies Second Evaluation for Man Accused of Second-Degree Murder

A judge on Monday denied a request for a second evaluation of a man accused of wounding his mother-in-law and killing her husband.

Natrona County District Court Judge Joshua Eames heard and turned down the notice of intent to seek a second evaluation for George Dickerson, his attorney Marty Scott said after the approximately five-minute hearing.

Dickerson is charged with:

One count of second-degree murder -- that is, without premeditation -- in the death of Andy William Martin Jr., 75.

One count of attempted second-degree murder -- that is, without premeditation -- in the wounding of Rose Dennis.

Dickerson has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness.

He already received an evaluation that found him competent to stand trial.

The case started at 6:51 a.m. on Jan. 8 when Casper Police Dispatch received a 911 call from an adult male, later identified as Dickerson, who reported a double homicide.

Dickerson told the dispatcher that he killed his mother-in-law and her husband, and said he did it last night, but balked when asked how he killed them. (Dennis survived the attack.)

During that conversation, he asked the dispatcher to send a police car to to pick him up at a gas station at the Sunrise Mall.

Dickerson told the dispatcher he wanted to confront Martin about abusing Dennis' health care workers.

"Dickerson stated Andy 'came at me and I just lost it,'" according to the affidavit. "'Rose jumped on me and I knocked her up against the wall and it just went from there.'"

He then told the dispatcher he used a kitchen knife and the bodies were in the master bedroom on the main floor of the house at 1676 Begonia St.

A patrol car met Dickerson at the gas station and arrested him.

The five-day trial is scheduled for the week of Dec. 4.

