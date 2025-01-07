Driver Under the Influence who Killed Five People Dies Serving Century Long Sentence

A 59-year-old Wyoming inmate serving a century long prison sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correction Institution in Torrington died on January 07.

Arthur Nelson was convicted of five counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving Under the Influence with Serious Bodily Injury. He was given 18-20 years for each of the first five, to be served consecutively. He was given 8-10 for the DUI.

The five victims were between the ages of 18 and 23.

The crash happened on January 22, 2023 when Nelson was under the influence of drugs, driving the wrong way on I-80. The victims of the crash were between the ages of 18 and 23.

Wyoming State Archive Photo Collection Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM