Driver Arrested for DWUI After Crash Near Econolodge in Casper

A driver has been arrested on DWUI charges after a crash occurred Thursday in the 300 block of West F Street in Casper.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department.

In a statement released to K2 Radio News, Ladd wrote that "At 4:30 p.m. on May 26, 2022 Casper Police responded to the 300 block of West F Street in Casper for a report of a car accident with potential injuries."

According to the release, a truck had driven off the east bound lane of F Street, over the sidewalk, and had struck a tree before coming to a rest on the hill of the Econolodge hotel parking lot.

"Upon evaluation of the driver, SFSTs [Standardized Field Sobriety Tests] were conducted," Ladd stated. "The driver was determined to be impaired and was arrested for DWUI without incident."

At this time, no other information was given.