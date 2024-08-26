Drive Further For Less: Gas Prices Drop In Wyoming And Nationwide

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon, a multi-year low.

"It seems fitting that, in the run-up to Labor Day, the national average has fallen for four straight weeks to its lowest point since February, giving Americans one last chance to hit the road with gas prices being less of a factor," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"GasBuddy is now tracking eight states where average gas prices are already below the $3 per gallon mark, along with nearly 20% of gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2.99 or lower. These numbers will continue to look better every week as we move into fall. GasBuddy's Labor Day travel forecast, to be released tomorrow, will provide more good news about the millions of dollars Americans who are road-tripping will save compared to last year."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 26, 2023: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

August 26, 2022: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 26, 2021: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 26, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

August 26, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

August 26, 2018: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 26, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 26, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 26, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

August 26, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.23/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Ogden- $3.50/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58/g.

Billings- $3.36/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.