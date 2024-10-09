Downar Bird Farm to release 17,500 pheasants this fall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Downar Bird Farm in Yoder had another successful year for raising pheasants and will stock approximately 17,500 birds around the region this fall.

Pheasant hunting season will kick off with the Springer Special Pheasant Hunt. Pheasants will be released each day at the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area during the special season, which will run from Oct. 11–31, Game and Fish said in a news release.

Youth-only hunt days will take place on Oct. 12, 20 and 26. On Oct. 20, Game and Fish will be working alongside First Hunt Foundation and volunteers to facilitate a mentored pheasant hunt for 10 first-time hunters ages 10–17. While this event has already been filled, other youth hunters are still welcome to hunt the youth day outside of this mentored hunt opportunity.

As a reminder, all hunters must check in and out at the Springer Check Station during the special season, Game and Fish said. Hunters are encouraged to purchase all required licenses and stamps ahead of time to take full advantage of the electronic fast pass for expediting the check-in process.

In a regulation change from previous years, permitted hunters must check in by 8 a.m. Permits left unclaimed after 8 a.m. may be issued to other hunters on a first-come, first-served basis.

As in previous years, the daily bag limit is three pheasants and the season limit is nine. Due to very dry conditions at the Springer WHMA, Game and Fish asks that smoking be restricted to the parking lots to reduce fire danger.

Following the Springer special season, the Springer WHMA will open for the regular pheasant season Nov. 1, along with many other hunt areas in the region.

During the regular season, the Springer WHMA, Table Mountain WHMA, Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-in Area No. 63 will all be stocked at least twice per week. It’s anticipated there will be enough birds to continue stocking through the middle of December.

Hunters at Table Mountain WHMA are reminded that shooting hours now open at 8 a.m., a change from the previous regulation of shooting hours opening half an hour before sunrise. Glendo will host youth-only days on Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Glendo-specific regulations, including all necessary permits, are outlined in this flyer. The upland game bird regulations section on the Game and Fish regulations webpage has links to maps of the areas with parking information. Hunters are asked to refrain from cleaning birds in parking areas to avoid unsightly and unsanitary buildup of feathers and carcasses.

Goshen County Walk-in Area No. 24 and Laramie County Walk-in Area No. 2 will not be stocked this year due to drought conditions and lack of cover in many areas, Game and Fish said.

For area-specific regulations, consult the Game and Fish Upland Game Bird regulations. Regulations are available at regional offices and online. Hunters can call the Laramie Regional Office with any questions at 307-745-4046.