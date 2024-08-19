Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Smoke Coming from the Casper Airport

The Casper/Natrona International Airport is conducting ARFF burns now through September.

"Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the airport, ARFF personnel are training in live burn scenarios utilizing firefighting and rescue equipment and procedures in a simulated aircraft fire. The training allows them to learn in a lifelike environment and gain or maintain their ARFF certification" notes the airport.

All training fires are simulated using liquid fuel providing realistic as possible training. Burns include interior galley, cockpit, overhead compartment, APU, wheel, engine, three-dimensional engine, and spill fires.