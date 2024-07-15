Deceased Male Discovered at Garden Creek Park in Casper
On Saturday, July 13, a deceased male was found in the Garden Creek Park nature area.
"At this point in the investigation there does not appear to be criminal activity involved" stated the Casper Public Information Officer Amber Freestone.
Casper Police responded to the call just after noon on Saturday. An investigation was immediately opened concerning the adult male found dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
