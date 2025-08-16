PHOTOS: 5150′ Fest in Casper Kicks Off to a Great Start

A celebration of all things Casper, the 5150’ Festival is happening in downtown Casper.

Local vendors, bounce-houses, a mechanical bull, and live music were drawing the crowds by 3:00 PM.

Jewelry "made by a unicorn," kids chasing each other around the splash pad, and Merilly the Clown's face painting all add to the magic of this special, annual community get together.

The Music Lineup

2:00-3:00 Kit The Band – homegrown indie/pop with a fresh, youthful vibe

3:30-5:00 Float Like a Buffalo – funky horns and feel-good grooves

5:30-7:00 Rizz and the Believerz – soulful energy and rockin' rhythm

7:30-9:00 Denm – surf rock meets beachy reggae vibes

Gaslight Social is selling tickets here.

Walking past the Gaslight on the way to photograph the festival the stage was being prepared for the Wallflowers who will be performing live at 9:00 PM tonight.

It feels like it's gonna be a good night in Casper! Check out photos from 5150' Fest below!

