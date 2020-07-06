Crews Fighting Small Fire on Muddy Mountain

Susan Burk, Townsquare Media

Casper area fire-crews are currently fighting a small fire on Muddy Mountain.

Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver said the fire is roughly 1/4 acre in size. A large helicopter has been made available for bucket drops, but it's unclear if its made it to the scene or not.

A hotshot crew is also available.

Crews from Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management are also on-scene. Command staff from Casper Fire-EMS are also assisting.

No further information has been made available.

This story will be updated. 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: helicopter, hot shots, muddy mountain, Natrona County Fire District, Wildfire
Categories: Casper News, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top