Crews Fighting Small Fire on Muddy Mountain
Casper area fire-crews are currently fighting a small fire on Muddy Mountain.
Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver said the fire is roughly 1/4 acre in size. A large helicopter has been made available for bucket drops, but it's unclear if its made it to the scene or not.
A hotshot crew is also available.
Crews from Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management are also on-scene. Command staff from Casper Fire-EMS are also assisting.
No further information has been made available.
This story will be updated.
