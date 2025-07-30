UPDATE: Wyoming’s Muddy Fire Now 50% Contained

The Muddy Fire is considered 50% contained as of this morning.

The fire is 67 acres and located on State Trust Lands on the eastside of Muddy Mountain.

"The fire is in steep terrain and access is difficult at best" wrote the Wyoming State Forestry Division.

"Priority is firefighter and public safety. Firefighters are making sure the fire is well secured before releasing suppression resources due to the number of structures and critical resources within the Muddy Mountain and Casper Mountain area."

