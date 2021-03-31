The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are blocked near Rock Springs after a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The crash is affecting the highway between Exit 104 and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter roads.

Traffic also is affected between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 104.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to the shoulder. Motorists should expect delays.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

