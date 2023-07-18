By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado.

Union Pacific will continue using two crew members on its trains during the test, but railroad officials believe this could bolster their case in future negotiations for cutting crew size if it is successful.

A UP executive confirmed the plan Monday when he testified against a proposed Kansas rule that would require two-person crews.

All the rail unions have long opposed cutting train crews down to one because of safety concerns, but the conductors' union agreed to let Union Pacific test this idea.

The pilot program will run in western Nebraska between North Platte and Morrill and in Colorado and Wyoming between Denver and Cheyenne starting in August and September.

Read more here.

Central Wyoming Rodeo-Saturday Central Wyoming Rodeo-Saturday