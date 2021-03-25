Crash Into Light Pole Could Land Casper Man 4th DUI in 10 Years

Crashing into a light pole in Casper could land a man his fourth DUI conviction in less than 10 years, according to documents filed this week in Natrona County District Court.

According to the filings, Charles D. Winfrey is charged with fourth offense (within 10 years) of driving under the influence, driving without an interlock device, open container and no insurance.

Fourth offense DUI is punishable by up to seven years behind bars.

Get our free mobile app

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to East First Street and Melrose at roughly 11:30 a.m. March 11 after a 1998 Ford Mustang crashed into a light pole.

Court documents state police found an empty can of Modelo's near the gear shifter and a half-full bottle of Fleischmann's vodka under the driver's seat. They also noted that the driver, later identified as Winfrey, had not been wearing his seat belt and had struck the windshield due to cracks in front of the driver's seat consistent with a head hitting the windshield.

At the hospital, an officer reportedly heard Winfrey tell a nurse that he'd been drinking. Winfrey also allegedly refused to answer officers' questions, court documents state.

He also refused to let officers take his blood, though police were able to obtain a search warrant.

When Winfrey was cleared from the hospital, officers took him to the Natrona County Detention Center.

According to the affidavit, a records check indicated that he had a DUI revocation through May 31, an interlock requirement through August, 2103 and a financial responsibility license suspension.

Further, the affidavit states that officers learned Winfrey had two convictions for failing to use an interlock in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He also had four DUI convictions from 2020, 2010, 2012 and 2014.