Cowboy State Team Ropers Making Some Noise at the CNFR

The second round of the College National Finals Rodeo was completed after more than seven hours of slack competition Tuesday that concluded with team roping. The winning duo after two runs was Gillette College header Bodie Mattson and Casper College’s Cody Lansing on the heels. They finished off two steers in twelve seconds earning 120 points each for their teams. Mattson/Lansing faced each other in 5.6 seconds to end round two on top with a pocketful of knowledge about their steer." After a 6 and 4 in the first round, these two guys have been on a roll at the CNFR.

