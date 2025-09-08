Sheridan resident Bill Doenz’s Cowboy Cadilac exploded out of the starting gate and left little doubt to the result as he posted a 1-1/2 length victory in the $250,000 Sweetwater Downs Quarter Horse Futurity on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Breaking from post position in eight in the field of nine (after the scratch of Kit Karsyn), the son of Flying Cowboy 123 easily cleared the field at the start under jockey Juan Pulido, despite drifting inward through the stretch. The bay colt stopped the timer in :17.26 seconds, just :22 off the track record for the 350-yard distance. The win was the third consecutive for the Oklahoma-bred. The Josh Taylor trainee increased his lifetime earnings to $110,000 with the $100,000 winner’s share.

“This horse is really fast, I got a good break, but he has a little problem with lugging in,” said Pulido. “I was letting him run the last 250 yards but still had a pretty good hold on him. He might have broken the track record if he stayed straight.” It was a homecoming of sorts for Pulido, “I feel like Sweetwater Downs is my second home. I got my license here after I started down at Arapahoe Park. I didn’t qualify for the All American this year, but I love this track and this win gives me confidence going forward" said Jockey Juan Pulido.

It was a blanket photo for second with Daisy Carson and Joe Goggins’ Deja Dulce, the post-time co-favorite, winning the head bob despite an awkward break from the gate under Jacob Cardenas. Roberto Ortizs’ Fooseylady, the other co-favorite in the race, closed late to finish third with jockey Minor Arana.

The $250,000 Futurity was the richest race run in the Cowboy State and the race drew top performers and jockeys from across the Southwest, including two jockeys who previously won an All American Futurity and All American Derby. “We are very proud of how the Sweetwater Downs Futurity has grown over the years,” said Sweetwater Downs President Eugene Joyce. “We had world-class horsemen and jockeys point to our event this year and we look forward to building on that momentum in 2026.”

Racing continues this weekend at Sweetwater Downs. Saturday, Sept. 13, features 11 quarter horse trials for the $75,000 Wyoming-Bred Quarter Horse Futurity (WABRA). Eighty-eight (88) two-year-olds will head to post with hopes of qualifying for the $182,950 final on closing weekend, Saturday, Sept. 27.

Thoroughbreds take center stage as well in the $25,000-added Sweetwater Thoroughbred Futurity at five and one-half furlongs for two-year-olds and the $25,000 Exacta Stakes for older horses at six and one-half furlongs. On tap Saturday are 13 races with a 1 p.m. post time. Following the races, Saturday, a horsemen’s barbecue will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex

On Sunday, Sept. 14, trials will be held for the $50,000 WABRA Wyoming Bred Quarter Horse Derby and the $35,000 added WABRA. The top 10 qualifiers in the trials for each event will come back and contest the Finals on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Racing continues through Sept. 28, with a seven-race Friday card starting at 4 p.m., featuring a special happy hour (4-5 p.m.) and 1-2-3 Friday concession specials ($1 popcorn, $2 soft drinks and $3 hot dogs).

For those who can’t attend the live races in person, Wyoming Horse Racing offers betting at any of the ten Horse Palace locations, including sites in Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

Sweetwater Downs is located within the Sweetwater Events Complex at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs.

The racing schedule, race-day live streams and other live racing information here.

