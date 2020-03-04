Coroner Names Person Hit & Killed By Vehicle in Casper Area

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the person hit by a vehicle near the U.S. 20-26 bypass Saturday as 42-year-old Kelly Marie Black.

According to a Natrona County Coroner's Office Press Release, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Casper Police Department are investigating Black's death.

No further details have been released.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said they were looking for 40-year-old jerry Fallon, who was a witness to the crash. Fallon was arrested earlier this week on unrelated charges.