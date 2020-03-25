Converse County Sheriff Investigates Deceased Man Found Wednesday

The Converse County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle, according to a news release from the office on Wednesday.

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the North Platte River.

Converse County Undersheriff Nate Hughes said Thursday the fishing access was the one at Esterbrook Road south of Douglas.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male, 72-year-old Charles Behunin, inside the vehicle.

The Converse County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public indicated in the facts of this active investigation.

Hughes added this was all the information he could release as of Thursday.