California Hiker Falls to Her Death in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A California woman has fallen to her death while hiking a steep, craggy peak in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Park rangers say Joy Cho of Simi Valley was hiking with seven other people when she fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain early Friday morning.

She died at the scene, and her body was flown from the area by helicopter.

National Park Service officials did not say how old Cho was, what caused her to fall or how far she fell.

Teewinot is a popular destination for mountaineers.

The exposed peak reaches 12,325 feet above sea level.

