Federal wildlife officials are putting pressure on Colorado Parks and Wildlife, demanding a detailed accounting of how the state has managed gray wolves since reintroduction began. In a letter from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik, Colorado has 30 days to produce a full report on wolf conservation and management activities since December 2023 — or risk losing the state’s authority to manage its experimental wolf population. If Colorado fails to comply, USFWS could terminate the agreement that gives CPW primary management authority under federal law.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said it intends to meet the mid-January deadline and continue coordinating with USFWS.

The dispute stems from allegations that Colorado violated terms of its management agreement by bringing in wolves from outside the Northern Rocky Mountain region — which includes Wyoming — and by relocating a wolf with a history of livestock depredation.

While this conflict is centered in Colorado, it matters for Wyoming in several ways:

Wyoming’s wolf population, managed through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, has remained stable and met management objectives through tools like regulated harvest and ongoing monitoring. This success is often cited in discussions about whether state management can balance conservation with livestock and wildlife interests — the same balance at the heart of Colorado’s dispute.

Colorado’s original rule allowed wolves to be sourced from the NRM region — including Idaho, Montana and Wyoming — because those populations had recovered under earlier federal and state programs. The current federal pushback helps underscore how interstate cooperation and clear federal guidelines are critical, especially as wolves disperse and cross state lines.

If the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were to take over wolf management in Colorado, it could signal a shift toward more direct federal involvement in other states down the line. Wyoming legislators and wildlife officials have been watching federal wolf policy closely; in late 2025, Wyoming lawmakers passed legislation to delist wolves statewide, keeping management largely in state hands and preventing potential future federal relisting.

Debates over wolf management affect ranchers, hunters and outdoor recreation across the West. Disputes like Colorado’s raise questions about how states will handle conflicts with livestock, big game herds and public safety — issues that Wyoming stakeholders regularly weigh in wolf policy discussions.

As Colorado works to respond to the federal deadline, wildlife managers and agricultural interests in Wyoming and other neighboring states are likely to watch closely. Any shift in how experimental wolf populations are managed — or how strictly terms of 10(j) agreements are enforced — could influence future decisions about wolf reintroduction, conflict mitigation and the role of federal oversight in wildlife management across the West.

