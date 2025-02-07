City of Casper hosting public meeting to discuss Westridge neighborhood improvements

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is hosting a public meeting to discuss potential improvements to be made in the Westridge neighborhood.

That’s according to a social media post from the city, which states that the public meeting will happen on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Casper City Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“The City of Casper is proposing Phase II of the Westridge Improvements Project: upgrading streets, sidewalks, and waterlines to improve safety and reliability,” the post states.

Discussion topics at the meeting include:

Proposed improvements

Project costs and funding

Local Assessment District formation

Construction timeline

Those with questions may contact Steven Stolte at 307-235-8341 or Brad Holwegner at 307-266-2524.