City of Casper hosting public meeting to discuss Westridge neighborhood improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is hosting a public meeting to discuss potential improvements to be made in the Westridge neighborhood.
That’s according to a social media post from the city, which states that the public meeting will happen on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Casper City Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“The City of Casper is proposing Phase II of the Westridge Improvements Project: upgrading streets, sidewalks, and waterlines to improve safety and reliability,” the post states.
Discussion topics at the meeting include:
- Proposed improvements
- Project costs and funding
- Local Assessment District formation
- Construction timeline
Those with questions may contact Steven Stolte at 307-235-8341 or Brad Holwegner at 307-266-2524.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.