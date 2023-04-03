City of Casper Closes Most Services on Monday Afternoon, Tuesday
The City of Casper will close most of its services today and Tuesday to keep residents safe and roads clear, according to a news release on Monday afternoon.
Closures include:
- City Hall.
- Bus services.
- Casper Recreation Center.
- Ice Arena.
- Aquatic Center including all classes and lessons.
- Sports leagues.
- Metro Animal Control office: officers will remain on duty.
- Municipal Court.
However, Tuesday's City Council meeting will occur as scheduled at council chambers at City Hall, 200 N. David St., at 6 p.m.
The following city services remain operational through the storm:
- Snow removal.
- Trash collection: commercial and residential.
- Police.
- Fire-EMS.
- Drinking water and sewer services.
Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said a blizzard warning was now in effect for Natrona County and central Wyoming.
The Nest Artist Co-Op Gallery
Native plants that do well in Wyoming gardens
Consider the Indian Paintbrush. This and other regional wild-flowers. For one thing, they don’t require fertilizers and require fewer pesticides since they have natural resilience to garden pests in the region, in turn promoting beneficial populations like butterflies and hummingbirds. They also require less water because they’ve adapted to rely on rainwater.