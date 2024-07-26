Airplane Crash North of Gillette Results in Fatalities and Wildfire

This afternoon at about 1:00 p.m. Campbell County Sheriff's Deputies, Campbell County Fire Department and Campbell County Health EMS responded to the report of an airplane which had crashed north of Gillette.

There are fatalities as a result of this crash, however further information regarding fatalities will not be released from local agencies.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is the investigating agency and has dispatched a team to conduct the investigation.

As a result of this incident, a wildfire was caused near the crash site.

Campbell County Fire Department units are currently working to suppress the fire.

Suppression efforts include aircraft, heavy equipment and engine crews. Additional information on the status of that fire will be released from Campbell County Fire Department.

