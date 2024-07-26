PHOTOS: Which State Has the Best Looking Cruiser? Help Wyoming Win by Voting
This is the last weekend to vote for your favorite cruiser in the U.S. The survey closes on Monday the 29th at noon. So far Florida is in the number one spot followed by Kentucky and Nevada. Wyoming is currently in the 31 spot under Colorado. In last place at the time of this article is North Dakota.
Below are the photos that were submitted for this year's contest. They are stunning!
To vote for your favorite cruiser click here.
2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
