City of Casper Awarded for Budget Presentation

The City of Casper is being recognized for their budgeting.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communication device.

All budget documents can be found on the City of Casper’s website.

A copy of the documents can be downloaded from the site or can be obtained by contacting the City of Casper Financial Services Department, 123 W 1st Street, 6th Floor, Casper, WY 82601 or by phone (307) 235-7570.

