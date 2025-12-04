Watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for the One Millionth Time, Five Lessons Become Clear

We're in full-on Christmas "mode," if you will. You're either a Clark Griswold or you're not. Despite the fact that "Clark" is my husband's literal middle name, I'm probably the more neurotic parent who wants everything to go just-so. It seems the more I try to control things the more the Universe shows me how powerless I really am.

Between unpredictable weather, cold and flu-season, last-minute shopping, and relatives showing up unannounced, it's a real test of endurance. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation doesn’t just capture the chaos—it celebrates it, and along the way, teaches some surprisingly practical lessons. That's why it's one of my all-time-favorite movies.

Clark Griswold, our hapless hero, dreams of the perfect Christmas. And as anyone who’s ever hosted a holiday dinner can tell you, “perfect” is a dangerous word. Lesson one becomes immediately clear: curb your expectations. Clark’s elaborate plans for the perfect tree, the ultimate holiday lights, and a pool financed on the hope of a bonus create more stress than joy. The film shows that perfection is an illusion; sometimes it’s better to aim for “good enough” and savor what actually happens.

Which leads right into lesson two: don’t overextend yourself. Clark’s over-the-top light display, his ambitious pool purchase, and his relentless attempts to please everyone in the family all serve as cautionary tales. We Wyoming folks know the value of pacing yourself—whether it’s stacking hay, preparing for a storm, or decorating for Christmas. Trying to do too much is a fast track to exhaustion and, in Clark’s case, comedic disaster.

"Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?"

Of course, chaos has its dangers. Lesson three is a blunt reminder: prioritize safety. Between a dry Christmas tree catching fire and electrical outlets groaning under the weight of a million twinkling lights, the Griswold household teeters on the edge of literal disaster. The movie is a hilarious but pointed reminder to check wires, avoid overloading circuits, and generally keep your home—and family—safe during the frenzy of the season.

Amid the disasters, the movie never loses heart. Lesson four: family is more important than perfection. Cousin Eddie, Aunt Bethany, and the rest of the Griswold clan drive Clark to the brink of madness, yet in the end, their shared chaos becomes the true source of holiday joy. It’s not the perfectly cooked turkey or the synchronized light show—it’s the laughter, the shared stories, and the bond of family that make Christmas meaningful. Watching the Griswolds finally come together reminds us that, no matter how messy things get, love and togetherness triumph over glitter and tinsel every time.

Finally, lesson five emerges subtly but clearly: communicate transparently. Clark’s meltdown over his missing bonus is a direct result of a lack of communication from his employer. The film shows that misunderstandings—whether in business or at home—can spiral into chaos if people don’t speak clearly and honestly. A little upfront honesty can save a lot of headaches… and a lot of holiday meltdowns.

In the end, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is more than just a slapstick comedy. It’s a survival guide wrapped in laughter, a film that compresses the whirlwind of the holidays into 100 minutes of relatable chaos. It’s the perfect mix of mayhem and wisdom, and it offers necessary brevity to a season that often feels unending. For anyone who’s ever fought snow drifts, tangled lights, or family disagreements—and that’s most of us out here in Wyoming—it’s required viewing. Clark Griswold might not get the perfect Christmas, but he reminds us that laughing through the disaster, keeping your loved ones close, and pacing yourself is the best way to survive the season in one piece.

